Kansas City Southern profit beats on cost controls

July 19 (Reuters) - Kansas City Southern reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, as cost controls helped the U.S. railroad to make up for flat carload volume amid concerns of slowing economic growth.

The company, which gets nearly half of its annual revenue from Mexico, said its adjusted operating ratio - a closely watched measure of operating expenses as a percentage of revenue - fell to 63.7% in the second quarter, from 64.0% a year earlier.

A lower operating ratio means better efficiency.

Net income available to common stockholders fell to $128.7 million, or $1.28 per share, in the quarter ended June 30, from $148.2 million, or $1.45 per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Kansas City Southern earned $1.64 per share, beating analysts' average estimate of $1.61, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Revenue increased 4.6% to $714 million.