Quantcast

Kansas City Southern profit beats on cost controls

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


July 19 (Reuters) - Kansas City Southern reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, as cost controls helped the U.S. railroad to make up for flat carload volume amid concerns of slowing economic growth.

The company, which gets nearly half of its annual revenue from Mexico, said its adjusted operating ratio - a closely watched measure of operating expenses as a percentage of revenue - fell to 63.7% in the second quarter, from 64.0% a year earlier.

A lower operating ratio means better efficiency.

Net income available to common stockholders fell to $128.7 million, or $1.28 per share, in the quarter ended June 30, from $148.2 million, or $1.45 per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Kansas City Southern earned $1.64 per share, beating analysts' average estimate of $1.61, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Revenue increased 4.6% to $714 million.





This article appears in: Fundamental Analysis , World Markets , Stocks , Technology , Earnings
Referenced Symbols: KSU


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar