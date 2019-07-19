Kansas City Southern (KSU) Stock Gains on Q2 Earnings Beat

Kansas City Southern 's KSU second-quarter 2019 earnings (excluding 36 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.64 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4 cents. The bottom line also rose 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Results were aided by a better operational performance. This outperformance on the earnings front seems to have found favor with investors. As a result, the stock gained in pre-market trading .

The company delivered revenues of $714 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $703.9 million. Moreover, the top line improved 4.6% on a year-over-year basis mainly owing to strong performance at the Chemicals and Petroleum unit.

Overall, carload volumes were flat year over year as growth in the Chemical and Petroleum unit was mitigated by declines in the Industrial and Consumer products, Agriculture and Minerals, Energy, and Intermodal segments.

In the reported quarter, operating income (on a reported basis) decreased 15.4% to $208 million. However, operating income (excluding restructuring charges pertaining to Precision Scheduled Railroading initiatives) increased 5.4% to $259 million.

Kansas City Southern's adjusted operating ratio (operating expenses as a percentage of revenues) improved to 63.7% from 64% a year ago despite higher adjusted operating expenses. Notably, adjusted operating ratio was negatively impacted to the tune of 130 basis points owing to the loss of the Mexican Fuel Excise Tax credit. Lower the value of operating ratio the better.

Segmental Details

The Chemical & Petroleum segment generated revenues of $188.3 million, up 19% year over year. Volumes expanded 18% year over year. Revenues per carload also inched up 1% from the prior-year quarter.

The Industrial & Consumer Products segment generated revenues of $150.3 million, down 2% year over year. While business volumes contracted 7%, revenues per carload increased 6% year over year.

The Agriculture & Minerals segment's total revenues were $122.4 million, down 2% year over year. Both business volumes and revenues per carload decreased 1% on a year-over-year basis.

The Energy segment's revenues logged $53.9 million, down 5% year over year. While business volumes contracted 5% year over year, revenues per carload remained flat.

Intermodal revenues were $92.6 million, down 1% year over year. While business volumes contracted 3%, revenues per carload increased 2% year over year.

Revenues at the Automotive segment increased 5% year over year to $70.9 million. While business volumes were flat, revenues per carload climbed 5%, on a year-over-year basis.

Other revenues totaled $35.6 million, up 22% year over year.

Outlook

For full-year 2019, volume growth is expected to be flat to slightly down. Moreover, this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) railroad operator anticipates current year revenue growth between 5% and 7%. Capital expenditures are anticipated below $600 million in 2019.

Additionally, Kansas City Southern expects operating ratio at the lower end of the 60-61% range by 2021. Adjusted earnings per share are projected in the low-to-mid-teens band (compound annual growth rate for the 2019-2021 time frame).





