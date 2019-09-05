Kansas City Southern (KSU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 06, 2019

Kansas City Southern ( KSU ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 06, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.36 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 02, 2019. Shareholders who purchased KSU prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that KSU has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $127.5, the dividend yield is 1.13%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KSU was $127.5, representing a -0.25% decrease from the 52 week high of $127.82 and a 40.81% increase over the 52 week low of $90.55.

KSU is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as Union Pacific Corporation ( UNP ) and Canadian National Railway Company ( CNI ). KSU's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.59. Zacks Investment Research reports KSU's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 12.92%, compared to an industry average of 5.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KSU Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to KSU through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have KSU as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust ( IYT )

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF ( FTXR )

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF ( XTN ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IYT with an decrease of -6.01% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of KSU at 7.54%.