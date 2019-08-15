CrossFirst Bankshares, a Kansas bank with seven full-service locations across four states, raised $102 million by offering 7 million shares at $14.50, below the range of $15 to $17, to command a fully diluted market value of $758 million.
CrossFirst Bankshares plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol CFB. Keefe Bruyette Woods, Raymond James and Stephens Inc. acted as lead managers on the deal.
The article Kansas bank CrossFirst Bankshares prices IPO at $14.50, below the range
originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com. Investment Disclosure:
The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO)
, Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS)
, or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.