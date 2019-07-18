CrossFirst Bankshares, a Kansas bank with seven full-service locations across four states, filed on Thursday with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering.
The Leawood, KS-based company was founded in 2008 and booked $127 million in revenue for the 12 months ended March 31, 2019. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol CFB. CrossFirst Bankshares filed confidentially on January 18, 2019. Keefe Bruyette Woods, Raymond James, Stephens Inc. and Sandler O'Neill are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.
The article Kansas bank CrossFirst Bankshares files for a $100 million IPO
originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com. Investment Disclosure:
The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO)
, Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS)
, or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.