Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 24, 2019

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation ( KALU ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 24, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.6 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased KALU prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that KALU has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $96.31, the dividend yield is 2.49%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KALU was $96.31, representing a -19.51% decrease from the 52 week high of $119.66 and a 15.63% increase over the 52 week low of $83.29.

KALU is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Baker Hughes, a GE company ( BHGE ) and Parker-Hannifin Corporation ( PH ). KALU's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.61. Zacks Investment Research reports KALU's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 10.97%, compared to an industry average of -.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KALU Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to KALU through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have KALU as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF ( PSCM ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSCM with an decrease of -7.75% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of KALU at 4.53%.