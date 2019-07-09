Quantcast

Kadant Inc (KAI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 10, 2019

Kadant Inc ( KAI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 10, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.23 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 08, 2019. Shareholders who purchased KAI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.55% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $90.17, the dividend yield is 1.02%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KAI was $90.17, representing a -19.38% decrease from the 52 week high of $111.85 and a 17.96% increase over the 52 week low of $76.44.

KAI is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc ( TMO ) and Danaher Corporation ( DHR ). KAI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.29.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KAI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to KAI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have KAI as a top-10 holding:

  • iShares Microcap ETF ( IWC ).


The top-performing ETF of this group is IWC with an decrease of -0.33% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of KAI at 0.3%.

