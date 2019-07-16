Kadant Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for KAI

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Kadant Inc (Symbol: KAI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $90.17, changing hands as high as $90.95 per share. Kadant Inc shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KAI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, KAI's low point in its 52 week range is $76.44 per share, with $111.85 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $90.86.
