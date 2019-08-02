K12 (LRN) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of K12 Inc (Symbol: LRN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $28.81, changing hands as low as $28.40 per share. K12 Inc shares are currently trading off about 4.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LRN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, LRN's low point in its 52 week range is $16.07 per share, with $37.43 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $28.45.
