Juul raises $325 million in equity and debt financing for global expansion

By Reuters

Aug 19 (Reuters) - U.S. e-cigarette maker Juul Labs Inc has raised $325 million in an equity and debt offering to speed up its global reach at a time of intense regulatory scrutiny in its home market.

The company did not break out the ratio of equity and debt offered, but a source familiar with the matter told Reuters that Juul sold convertible debt in a bridge financing to bolster its balance sheet.

Juul, 35% owned by Marlboro maker Altria Group Inc , has over the past year focused its efforts on growing outside the United States, as American regulators increase oversight of e-cigarette products that are wildly popular among teenagers.

In July, a U.S. federal court ordered e-cigarette companies to submit applications to the FDA within 10 months to remain in the market, instead of in 2022.

The latest funding round comes a year after Juul, which launched its products in 2015, raised about $1.25 billion to fund its explosive growth. Last December, it received about $12.5 billion from Altria for a stake in the company.





