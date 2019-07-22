Just Eat to cut some jobs in Britain to streamline operations

Shutterstock photo





July 22 (Reuters) - Just Eat Plc will lay off "a number" of jobs in Britain as it combined its customer and restaurant operations, the online takeaway service said on Monday.

The company did not confirm the exact number of job cuts. However, TechCrunch, which reported the first, pegged the number of redundancies at about a 100 employees.

"...we have merged our existing customer and restaurant operations teams into one global unified team. This has resulted in a number of redundancies in the UK and Ireland," a Just Eat spokesperson said in an e-mailed statement.

Just Eat has faced investor backlash this year, most prominently from activist shareholder Cat Rock which had pressured for changes at the company ever since the pace of growth slowed in its home market.

Just Eat is still looking for a permanent replacement for Peter Plumb, the chief executive who left earlier this year after his strategy was criticised by Cat Rock.

Cat Rock's managing partner and Chief Investment Officer Alex Captain had said the slowdown in Just Eat's order growth in the first quarter underscored a need for urgent change.

In a separate statement on Monday, Just Eat said it appointed its UK Managing Director Graham Corfield as the company's Chief Operating Officer.

