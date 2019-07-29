Quantcast

Just Eat and Takeaway Merger: 11 Things to Know

By William White,

Shutterstock photo

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

A Just Eat and Takeaway merger will have the two food delivery companies becoming one.

Just Eat and Takeaway Merger: 11 Things to Know Here's what to know about the merger deal between Just Eat (OTCMKTS: JSTTY ) and Takeaway .

  • The Just Eat and Takeaway merger will have the new company going under the name Just Eat Takeaway.com.
  • It will have shareholders of JSTTY stock trading in their stock for Takeaway shares.
  • This will have each share of JSTTY stock being switched out for 0.09744  shares of Takeaway stock.
  • That will result in holders of JSTTY stock owning 52.2% of the new company.
  • The remaining 47.8% of the new company will belong to shareholders of Takeaway stock.
  • Based on the two stocks' closing prices on Friday, this represents a 15% premium for holders of JSTTY stock.
  • The leadership of the new company will be a mix of both Just Eat and Takeaway executives.
  • This includes current Just Eat Chairman Mike Evans becoming Chairman of the Supervisory Board at the new organization.
  • Adriaan Nühn, the current Chairman for Takeaway, will become the Vice-Chairman of the Supervisory Board.
  • Jitse Groen, the current CEO of Takeaway, will also serve in this same position at the new company.
  • The news release concerning the Just Eat and Takeaway merger doesn't list a period of time when the two companies expect the deal to close.

You can follow this link to learn more about the Just Eat and Takeaway merger.

JSTTY stock was up 20% as of Monday afternoon.

More From InvestorPlace

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

Compare Brokers

The post Just Eat and Takeaway Merger: 11 Things to Know appeared first on InvestorPlace .



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing
Referenced Symbols: JSTTY


More from InvestorPlace Media

Subscribe





InvestorPlace Media
Contributor:

InvestorPlace Media

Investing, Financial News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar