Junking Ford threatens shares more than bonds

By Antony Currie

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist.)

NEW YORK, Sept 10 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Ford Motor Chief Executive Jim Hackett has some tough challenges ahead, but avoiding bankruptcy is unlikely to be one of them. Yet Moody's Investors Service implied as much on Monday when it sent the $36 billion carmaker's debt rating to the junkyard, citing inefficiencies and weakening cash flow and earnings. The bigger threat is actually to Ford's shareholders.

As a result, Ford bonds due in 2026 were already yielding about 2.3 percentage points more than comparable U.S. Treasuries before Moody's made its move, in line with the option-adjusted spread for similarly rated junk companies, according to the ICE BofAML high-yield index. A selloff in the bonds on Tuesday morning widened that spread by over a quarter point.

Yet Ford sports a far healthier balance sheet than it did a dozen years ago at the start of the financial crisis. Hackett presides over a company with cash of $22 billion on the books, roughly double its long-term debt, and access to another $14 billion if needed.

The annual shareholders' dividend of some $2.4 billion, though, looks much less secure. Thanks to earnings pressure and restructuring costs, Ford's free cash flow over the next couple of years will barely cover half the needed amount, Credit Suisse estimates. Consensus estimates compiled by Refinitiv suggest that will be even lower.

If Moody's longer-term earnings worries prove correct, the pressure to cut or ditch the dividend can only increase. That's a risk for shareholders because the bumper 6% dividend yield, more than double the S&P 500 Index average, is keeping Ford's stock trading at 6.5 times estimated earnings for 2020, according to Refinitiv - a premium to crosstown rival General Motors despite consistently lower margins.

There's enough of a cushion for bondholders to ride out a cash grab. Shareholders, though, won't be so protected.

