Junk borrowers storm the market

NEW YORK, June 28 (IFR) - A rally in Treasuries spurred by the Federal Reserve's dovish turn had US high-yield borrowers storming the market in what was the second busiest week by volumes this year.

As of Thursday, 20 issuers had raised US$10.66bn over the course of the week, and with two more deals set to be priced on Friday, the asset class was on course to see some US$11.42bn of new supply.

That put it within touching distance of the year's most active week starting May 6, when the market saw US$11.998bn raised by junk issuers.

"It is a great time to issue and most new issues have performed, so that also helps."

Borrowers took advantage of a rally that had pushed average effective junk bond yields last week down to 5.83%, the lowest since January 2018, according to ICE BAML data.

The market was yielding almost 8% in January.

Expectations of monetary easing in Europe and the US, hopes of renewed China-US trade talks and higher oil prices combined to buoy sentiment around risk assets last week.

"We've seen a compression in risk assets and Treasury [yields] are meaningfully lower," John McClain, high-yield portfolio manager at Diamond Hill Capital Management.

"So most issuers see this as an opportunistic time to refinance and they're getting pretty good execution."

Indeed the vast majority of deals were used to refinance debt last week.

They included trades from janitorial and staffing services firm Allied Universal, Fairstone Financial, Springleaf Finance, mortgage REIT HAT Holdings, cosmetics credit Avon and Virgin Media, to name a few.

"Remember the maturity wall that was so often talked about last year? You don't hear too much about it today," said Michael DePalma, managing director, quantitative fixed income at MacKay Shields.

"Low rates will do that, where you can call bonds and refinance, so the flurry of issuance we are seeing isn't surprising."

Herc Holdings, an equipment rental firm that was spun off from the Hertz car rental business in 2016, also upsized its eight-year non-call three, rated B3/B+ to US$1.2bn from US$1bn.

Even so, credit further down the ratings spectrum had some trouble gaining traction, most notably Sirius Computer Solutions, rated Caa1/CCC+, which issued a US$300m eight-year non-call three to fund a buyout by CD&R.

That deal was priced at a yield of 11%, well above the 10% area initially whispered.

"If you are a high-quality Double B or Single B in a sector that is not viewed as cyclical, the market has a lot of demand for those types of bonds," said Will Smith, a high-yield portfolio manager at AllianceBernstein.

"[But] if you are a Triple C company, it is harder to get a deal done than it was nine months ago. Investors are willing to pay up for quality but they are really hesitant to step into a situation with some hair on it.

Positive technicals also bode well for a market that continues to contend with a shortfall in supply thanks to elevated inflows and a rise in companies promoted to investment-grade territory, JP Morgan analysts said in a note.

Indeed, some US$3.089bn flooded high-yield funds in the week ending June 26, according to Lipper data, marking the largest inflow for the asset class since February.

JP Morgan said that net supply shortage in 2019 stands at US$54.1bn after calculating for demand/supply dynamics such as inflows/outflows, liability management, coupon reinvestment and maturities.

Indeed, 2019 is on course to be the third straight year of insufficient supply to meet demand following a shortfall of US$89.4bn in 2018 and US$14bn in 2017, the bank said.

The abundance of fallen angels in 2017 and 2016 no longer exists, while some US$85bn-$90bn of coupons are expected to be reinvested back into the market, said JP Morgan.

"This year you are on pace to grow a little bit with some positive net supply, but it's well supported with inflows into the asset class," said Smith.

"If you look at the balance between supply and demand, there is still not enough paper to go around and that is what is allowing this type of issuance to come without many hiccups."