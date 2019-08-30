Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 03, 2019

Juniper Networks, Inc. ( JNPR ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 03, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.19 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 25, 2019. Shareholders who purchased JNPR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that JNPR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $23.17, the dividend yield is 3.28%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JNPR was $23.17, representing a -24.77% decrease from the 52 week high of $30.80 and a 3.35% increase over the 52 week low of $22.42.

JNPR is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Cisco Systems, Inc. ( CSCO ) and Arista Networks, Inc. ( ANET ). JNPR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.41. Zacks Investment Research reports JNPR's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -9.03%, compared to an industry average of 8.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JNPR Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to JNPR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have JNPR as a top-10 holding:

iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF ( IGN )

iShares Trust ( IYZ ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IYZ with an decrease of -6.82% over the last 100 days. IGN has the highest percent weighting of JNPR at 7.79%.