Juniper Networks Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for JNPR

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Juniper Networks Inc (Symbol: JNPR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $27.33, changing hands as high as $27.56 per share. Juniper Networks Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JNPR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, JNPR's low point in its 52 week range is $24.511 per share, with $30.80 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $27.51.
