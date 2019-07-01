June 2019 Review and Outlook

Executive Summary

Equities roared back in June with an impressive 7.6% and 6.9% gains for the NDX and SPX.

Despite sharp May losses, stocks had their best first half since 1997.

Rates across the curve made fresh 52-week lows and markets are fully pricing in a July rate cut.

Escalating tensions with Iran, an end of month decline in weekly inventories, and a PA refinery outage led to an 18% rebound in WTI crude oil.

The Trump - Xi meeting led to both sides agreeing to restart trade negotiations without further escalation.

The U.S. dollar broke down below key technical support.

The 1H of 2019 is now in the rearview mirror and what a difference six months makes. In 2018 all major US equity indices cemented their worst annual declines in ten years with the Dow Jones Industrials (INDU) and Nasdaq Composite (CCMP) indices registering their largest drawdowns, -23.9% and -19.4%, since exiting the financial crisis. The S&P 500 (SPX) ended the year with its worst December performance (-9.2%) since the Great Depression (1931) and all combined made the December rate hike all the more puzzling. The December lows were accompanied by extreme bearish technical readings (percentage of members making 52-week lows, percentage of members trading below their 200-day moving average, and the percentage below the 200-day moving average) and as we highlighted in our 2018 Review and Outlook indicated equities were at or close to a meaningful low.

Although stocks entered 2019 with extreme oversold conditions, the catalyst for the phenomenal bullish reversal was due more so to the Fed's "dovish pivot" whereby it put the brakes on its three-year old tightening cycle comprised of nine rate hikes and a balance sheet reduction program (QT). This major policy shift in early January injected its intended effect of boosting sentiment and reversing asset prices, and led to the best January performance for equities in more than 30 years. Despite a government shutdown, a slowing global economy, sluggish corporate earnings, and a temporary setback in U.S. - China trade talks, which at times provided spells of uncertainty and corrective price action, the Fed's pivot and the market's high expectations for multiple rate cuts in 2019 set the stage for the best first half performance in more than 20 years (1997).

Equity Indices & Sectors

The Nasdaq 100 (NDX) is the top performing major U.S. equity index over the last three, five, and ten years and accordingly is leading all of the majors in 2019 with a gain of 21.2% through 1H'19. The NDX ha a comfortable lead over its large cap brethren in the SPX (+17.4%) and INDU (+14%). The smaller cap Russell 2000 (+16.2%) and Russell Microcap (+13.5%) indices are right there with the INDU.

While the large cap NDX and SPX made marginal new all-time highs in Q2, and the INDU came within 0.2% of doing the same, all three majors are essentially flat versus the prior highs made 17 months earlier in January 2018. So what we have here is a year and a half of corrective price action where extreme overbought conditions (i.e. the INDU registered its highest ever monthly RSI in January 2018) have now reset to normalized levels. The glass half empty camp see this as a bearish divergence warning of a significant market top. The optimists see the resemblance to 2015-2016 when the INDU was essentially flat for 20 months spanning February 2015 through early November 2016 before the eventual "Trump Bump" breakout and +46% gain over the ensuing 15 months.

At the sector level there has been brief periods jockeying amongst the cyclicals and defensives, but the former has outperformed for most of 2019 led by technology (+26.1%) Discretionary (+21%), Industrials (+18.3%), and Communications (+18.3%). The Fed's dovish pivot and ensuing decline in rates drove strong performance in the defensive REITs (+18.3) and Utilities (+12.8%).

Crude oil rebounded more than 18% off the June lows. Tensions escalated with Iran after two oil tankers were attacked in the Persian Gulf followed by the Iranian military shooting down a U.S. drone. The U.S. was close to responded with physical force but then called it off and instead increased sanctions. Oil also moved higher after a large explosion at a Pennsylvania oil refinery and late month weekly inventory data came in well below expectations.

Rates & the Dollar

The risk-off environment coupled with the Fed's dovish pivot led to meaningful declines across the yield curve. The 10-year treasury yield declined 68bps in 1H'19 to 2.01%, measuring a steep 125 bps decline from its multi-year highs, 3.26%, made last October. The 2-year yield declined 73 bps to 1.76%, and itself is down 122 bps from its October highs.

The U.S. Dollar has been largely dormant against most currencies in 2019 and accordingly the Dollar Index (DXY) is relatively unchanged with a modest YTD decline of (0.04%). The basket is highly correlated to the Euro which comprises a 58% weighting. The EURUSD pair is down a modest (0.8%) YTD and made its YTD low in late May at 1.1107. This potentially could mark a significant low which would not be bad thing for risk assets.

The volatility in this major currency pair has been making record lows in 2019. One way to measure the low volatility is looking at the width of the upper and lower Bollinger Bands which equates to two standard deviations above and below the 20-period average. In March the width between the weekly bands reached a 42-year low, not seen since 1977. Technicians refer to this as "coiling" price action which when it eventually reverses has strong potential to lead to explosive trending price action, either up or down, when price makes its "breakout" from clearly defined ranges. That process may have started in June.

The EURUSD gained 1.8% in June for its best performance since January 2018 while ending a streak of five consecutive months in the red. The June gains broke out from the narrowing trading ranges seen all year.

The catalyst for the bullish reversal in the EURUSD was Trump's threat to impose tariffs on Mexico and the accompanying sharp rise in markets expectations for a rate cut. In late May the probability for a 25bps rate cut at the July FOMC quickly rose from less than 20% to 100%. Two of the following three weeks were the top performing weeks for the EURUSD in 2019.

Falling inflation expectations, the inverted yield curve, and the temporary end to the trade truce between the U.S and China were initially the primary reasons markets were looking for a rate cut by year end. While the Fed has little control over trade talks, the yield curve and falling inflation is in its wheelhouse.

Since making 4.5 year highs last October at 2.3%, five year forward break-evens declined to a low 2.5 year low of 1.74% in late June.

The Treasury Yield Curve is deeply inverted with the yield on every maturity from the 1Month bill to the 10-year bond trading at a steep discount to the overnight rate, 2.36%. Prior to the December rate hike, the curve was positively sloped.

Some argue it is unwise for the Fed to consider cutting rates with the major equity indices trading at all-time highs, but the external economy is far from firing on all cylinders and the inverted curve suggests the Fed went too far too fast in the tightening cycle. The longer the inversion on the short end continues, the more likely it is to have a negative impact on the availability of credit. A reset is arguably the appropriate move. The number of rate cuts should largely depend on how the trade war(s) unfold, however at the very least the tightening headwind has been removed. While the U.S. economy is not booming, it is healthy and rates are shifting from an impediment to a tailwind.

In mid-June the results of Bank of America's fund manager sentiment survey showed investors have not been this bearish since early 2009. This particular survey showed funds' allocation to global equities were at the lowest percentage since March 2009 and the MoM drop was its 2 nd biggest on record. Often such extreme bearish sentiment is a contrarian indicator and a recipe for opportunity.

Small vs. Large

There has also been widespread coverage about the underperformance of small cap stocks and that being a "canary in the coal mine," or yellow flag, foreshadowing a looming top in the broader equity indices. The general thinking goes small caps are a riskier asset class and thus should outperform when animal spirits are alive and kicking. While this may sometimes hold true, there are plenty of instances where it does not and skeptics may be looking too short term with their analysis.

There is no denying that small caps have underperformed large caps since the start of 20018. In 2018 and through the 1H of 2019 the small cap Russell 2000 (RTY) underperformed the SPX by 670 bps and 120 bps. However go back a little further in time to the significant lows that were made in Q1'16 and you will see the RTY gained 84.7% to its September 2018 highs. Over this same period the SPX gained 62.5%. Small caps outperformed by a healthy 2,200 bps and thus the big boys were arguably well overdue for a little catchup.

In fact when factoring in the rebound off the 2018 lows and the recent large cap outperformance in 2019, the SPX now stands +62.5% from its Q1'16 lows versus 66.1% for the RTY. On this comparison the large caps are still behind and their continued outperformance should not be seen as a bad omen.

Those that are holding strong to the belief that small cap underperformance is a "negative divergence" and reason to be underweight risk may soon find themselves in the FOMO (fear of missing out) camp. The recent outperformance by large caps could very well continue throughout the remainder of 2019, if not longer.

As noted above the U.S. dollar could have already made a significant high with the next trend to the downside. The technicals are there for a potentially strong bearish decline in the greenback that should bode well for the large cap multi-national corporates which have a greater percentage of exports than their small cap brethren.

From a technical perspective large caps simply look better on an absolute and relative basis. In the last week of June the SPX made new all-time highs while the RTY remains 10% below.

The below ratio of the RTY over the SPX plots the relative performance of the two indices on a monthly period going back to 1980. When the numerator (RTY) outperforms, the ratio moves higher and vice versa. During the super cycle bull mark throughout the 1980's and 1990's, the ratio was in a secular downtrend whereby small caps meaningfully underperformed large caps. The ratio peaked in July 1983 and bottomed nearly 16 years later in February 1999. Over this time both groups had phenomenal absolute performance, however large caps outperformed meaningfully.

Circling back to the present, there are certainly no shortage of geopolitical risks across the globe which in theory argues larger cap stocks are at greater risk. Yet recent price action is telling a different story and momentum could keep this trend going. In late June the relative strength ratio was again testing clearly defined support at 10-year lows. The monthly MACD went negative in November while the monthly RSI, 39, is in the bearish zone.

If the ratio falls below support the ten year support then the recent outperformance by large caps should begin to accelerate. However history has shown this alone is not reason to get all "beared up." On an absolute basis both groups can still do well as we saw in the good old days of the '80s and '90s.

The below monthly period chart of the INDU shows the current 17-month consolation taking place since the prior highs of January 2019. A bearish reversal in the greenback should provide a strong tailwind that could be the catalyst for an upside breakout in the Dow's blue chippers.

Continuing with the strong euro/weaker dollar theme, commodities and emerging markets tend to do well when the EURUSD pair rises. The below ratio chart of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (MXEF) over the SPX shows the ratio peaked in October 2010 and has since been in a steep decline reflecting the underperforming emerging markets.

The ratio did form a "double bottom" pattern in late 2016 into early 2017 along with a bullish divergence in the RSI, a common measure of momentum. In 2017 when EURUSD gained +14, the emerging market ETF, ticker EEM, gained +37%.

As you can see a similar "double bottom" and bullish divergence currently exists in the ratio and as previously noted the setup is there for a strong move in the EURUSD.

Looking Ahead

The highly anticipated Trump-Xi meeting at the G20 took place over the weekend and it went relatively well. Few expected a concrete deal to be cemented. The two sides agreed to restart trade negotiations without further escalation. Trump also lifted the controversial Huawei ban and China agreed to buy more U.S. agricultural goods. For the moment the kick the can outcome is being well received as equity futures have spiked higher in early trading. The dark cloud from the ongoing trade war has been temporarily removed but have not fully disappeared. Q2 earnings are now upon us which investors may already be looking past to the 2H of 2019. The ball is now in the Fed's court and markets are fully anticipating a rate cut at the end of this month. Look for the Fed to deliver and let's hope the communication and outlook is well received.

The information contained herein is provided for informational and educational purposes only, and nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice , either on behalf of a particular security or an overall investment strategy. All information contained herein is obtained by Nasdaq from sources believed by Nasdaq to be accurate and reliable. However, all information is provided "as is" without warranty of any kind. ADVICE FROM A SECURITIES PROFESSIONAL IS STRONGLY ADVISED.

