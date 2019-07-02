July 4th Deals: 10 Best Sales From Major Retailers

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips
Have you looked into July 4th deals yet as we get closer to the day that marked the independence and beginning of our country.
Here are 10 of the best sales from major retailers for you to take advantage of this year on July 4th and through the weekend (in some cases):
- Mattress Firm : Best-selling mattress bands have great discounts that can save you up to $400. Free adjustable base with orders of $599+ with code FREEDOM.
- L.L. Bean : You can get 20% off your purchase and up to 60% off sale items through July 4.
- Old Navy : Save up to 60% off everything here.
- Home Depot : Go to this retailer and save up to 40% on summer essentials, including appliances, patio furniture, grills and tools.
- Overstock : Get an extra 20% off on select products and get free shipping through July 7.
- Pier 1 Imports : Check out this store and get up to 50% off on all outdoor items.
- Target : This major retailer has deals on July 4th as you can get up to 30% off patio and home items with the code AMERICA.
- Best Buy : Get up to 40% off appliance Top Deals through July 10. You can also save up to $300 on MacBook Pros, Samsung Galaxy S10+ and more.
- HP : Save up to 61% on laptops, desktops, monitors and accessories.
- Banana Republic : You can get 40% off a number of items at this apparel retailer.
