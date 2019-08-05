July 2019 Review and Outlook

Executive Summary

The Fed embarked on its first rate cut cycle in eleven years.

Continuing a theme throughout 2019, large caps and cyclicals outperformed.

The U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) had its biggest monthly gain (2.6%) since November 2016.

Rates and oil were relatively flat on the month.

Breadth and seasonality make the case for an August pullback.

The major U.S. equity indices followed June's robust performance with broad gains throughout most of July, however the month ended on a sour note following a disappointing, to some, FOMC meeting and subsequent communication. The Fed delivered a 25bps rate cut and pulled forward by two months the end of its balance sheet reductions program (QT). In the following press conference Chairman Powell dented expectations for an extended rate cut cycle and at times his message came across confusing and certainly "less dovish" than what the market was expecting, much like what we saw throughout Q4 2018. What followed next was a "healthy" reversal lower in equity prices, a decline in interest rates, a flattening yield curve, and a "bullish breakout" in the U.S. dollar to two-year highs.

The below intraday chart of the S&P 500 on July 31 st illustrates the market reaction to the FOMC statement and the following Q&A with Chairman Powell. The 2 p.m. statement led to a modest increase in volatility annotated in red, however within five minutes of Powell's remarks at 2:30 p.m. the flagship index quickly broke down to the tune of 1.8% at the intraday lows. The SPX finished the session with a decline of 1.1%, its worst pullback since May.

Index & Sector Performance

For the second consecutive month and continuing a theme throughout most of 2019, the Nasdaq 100 (+2.7%) and Nasdaq Composite (+2.6%) were the top performing U.S. equity indices and accordingly they are also the top performers YTD. Conversely, the small cap Russell 2000 (+1.3%) and Russell Microcap indices (-0.5%) were the worst performers in July with the latter also being the worst performer YTD.

At the sector level the largely constructive performance in July was led by the cyclicals. Technology (+3.3%), Communications (+3%), and Financials (+2.3%) led all sectors and along with Consumer Discretionary (+0.9%) are also the top performing groups YTD. The defensive Consumer Staples (+2.3%) also turned out a respectable gain. On the other end of the spectrum, Energy (-1.9%) and Healthcare (-1.7%) performed the worst In July and accordingly have the lowest returns YTD.

Dollar, Rates and Commodities

The U.S. dollar index (DXY) gained 2.6% in July for its best monthly performance since November 2016. The DXY ended the month on a streak of nine consecutive days in the green and more importantly on the final day of the month made a "bullish breakout" to fresh two-year highs. As such, President Trump was quick to criticize the "hawkish" rate cut. Coincidental or not the next day, August 1 st Trump lashed out against China for not following through on commitments to both buy agriculture products and halt the sale of Fentanyl to the United States. He then imposed a September 1 st deadline to slap an additional 10% tariff on the remaining $300B of goods and products coming into the U.S. from China.

The long 10-year Treasury yield was flat MoM at 2.01% while the 2-year yield gained eleven bps to 1.87%. Accordingly, the 10YR - 2YR spread flatted 11bps to 0.14bps from 0.25bps. Crude oil (WTI) declined a modest 0.9% for July, a well-deserved break from the prior two volatile months (-16% in May and +9% in June). Gold also saw a modest 0.2% gain in July after a robust 8% gain in June.

Earnings Season

Entering Q2 earnings season, there were concerns about the impact of the stronger U.S. dollar, slower global economic growth, and trade tensions for companies in the S&P 500 with higher international revenue exposure. These factors seem to be playing out as Q2 season progresses.

According to FactSet's latest Earnings Insigh t report , the blended earnings growth rate for Q2 S&P 500 EPS currently stands at -2.6% with revenue growth at 4.0%. Of the 44% of S&P 500 companies that have reported for Q2, 77% have beaten consensus EPS expectations, better than the one-year average of 76% and the five-year average of 72%.

When Q2 earnings began, analysts were expecting an approximate 3% decline for S&P 500 companies. Since companies often beat estimates by at least this much, most thought we'd see a flat quarter. This was playing out with the earnings decline narrowing to -1.9% at about the halfway point but Boeing's one-time charges related to the grounding of the 737 MAXX took about 1% off total S&P earnings, so the latest data is for a 2.6% decline. So far, we have seen slightly more companies beating than usual and beating by a somewhat larger amount than expected (with positive guidance as well).

So at the halfway point a 77% "beat" rate is close to the 76% one year average. Second half guidance is down but not cratering. Global growth (especially Europe, U.S. and China) is challenged with the trade war not helping matters. But global central bank liquidity is providing a valuable backstop, so the fla t earnings was "good enough" to provide for record stock prices. This narrative took a hit during Jerome Powell's 7/31 press conference during which he made his "adjustment" comments that were interpreted as more hawkish than the market expected. The Dow fell 333 points that day (recovering much of that on August 1st). However, the real story for corporate earnings was U.S. dollar rally that continued after his comments.

According to FactSet, companies with more than 50% of sales taking place outside of the U.S. saw earnings growth fall on average by 13.6% while those with 50% or more domestic sales saw a 3.2% increase (table below).

A strong dollar will be a problem for multinational companies including the market leading tech sector. It also makes one wonder if small caps, which have been underperforming, can do better given their more domestic focus.

Looking ahead, the earnings picture is below (data from FactSet), but we could see cuts to Q3 and Q4 estimates by companies exposed to a strong dollar.

Q2: -2.6% growth which would mark the first back to back quarters o f earnings declines. On June 30th (before earnings season began) the expectation was -2.7%.

Q3: -1.9% growth (this was positive a few weeks ago). For Q3, 28 companies have negative guidance and 10 positive. This equates to 74% of those issuing guidance being negative vs. a 70% 5-year term average.

Q4 - +4.9%

Looking Ahead

The S&P 500 made fresh all-time highs for a 20% YTD gain in the final week of July, however there were signs ahead of the latest tariff escalation suggesting a near term pullback was coming. Breadth in the S&P 500 had been deteriorating since mid-June with fewer and fewer members making new 52-week highs. August seasonality is also not favorable. In August 2018 the SPX gained 3.6%, however this is very much outside the historical norm. Over the last ten years August has been the worst performing month, and since 1950 it has been the 2 nd worst performer.

Trump appears to be leveraging the trade war with China to force the hand of the Federal Reserve. He is clearly unhappy with the strength of the dollar. On one hand his escalating trade war with China could potentially be driving flows into the greenback given its traditional role as a safe haven. On the other, if the rhetoric leads to an increasingly dovish Fed and thus narrower rate differentials, then the greenback, all else being equal, should weaken.

The initial reaction to Trump's tweets is risk off with the 10-year Treasury yield declining 12bps to 1.89% in the first day of August. In percentage terms this was the largest one day decline since Brexit, and in net terms the 6 th largest since August 2010. If seasonal trends take hold then "dip buyers" may want to take their time legging in.

