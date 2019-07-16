JPMorgan (JPM) Beats on Q2 Earnings & Revenue Estimates

Have you been eager to see how JPMorgan JPM performed in Q2 in comparison with the market expectations? Let's quickly scan through the key facts from this New York-based major global bank's earnings release this morning:





JPMorgan came out with adjusted earnings of $2.59 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.50.Improved revenues were partly offset by a rise in expenses.You should note that the earnings estimate revisions for JPMorgan depicted pessimistic stance prior to the earnings release. The Zacks Consensus Estimate moved nearly 1% down over the past seven days.JPMorgan have an impressive earnings surprise history. Before posting the earnings beat in Q2, the company delivered positive surprises in three of trailing four quarters, as shown in the chart below:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price and EPS Surprise

JPMorgan Chase & Co. price-eps-surprise | JPMorgan Chase & Co. Quote

Overall, the company has a positive earnings surprise of 3% in the trailing four quarters.



Revenue Higher Than Expected



JPMorgan recorded revenues of $28.8 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $28.4 billion. Also, it compared favorably with the year-ago number of $27.8 billion.



Key Q2 Statistics:



Investment banking fees were down 14% year over year

Adjusted Fixed Income Markets revenue declined 3% year over year

Equity Markets revenues fell 12% year over year

Provisions for credit losses decreased 5% year over year

Average Core loans up 3% year over year

Returned nearly $7.5 billion to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks

Basel III common equity Tier 1 ratio of 12.2%, as of Jun 30, 2019



What Zacks Rank Says



The estimate revisions that we discussed earlier have driven a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) for JPMorgan. However, since the lates t earnings performance is yet to be reflected in the estimate revisions, the rank is subject to change. While things apparently look favorable, it all depends on what sense the just-released report makes to the analysts.



How the Market Reacted So Far



Following the earnings release, JPMorgan's shares were down 1.5% in the pre-trading session. This is in sync with to what the stock witnessed in the prior-day's session.



Clearly, the initial reaction shows that the investors have not considered the results in their favor. However, the full-session's price movement may indicate a different picture.



Check back later for our full write up on this JPMorgan earnings report!



