JPMorgan (JPM) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) is set to report second quarter fiscal 2019 earnings results before the opening bell Tuesday.

Surprisingly, financial stocks have done relatively well over the past few weeks. The Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) is up 19% year to date, including 5% returns over the past month. Notably, these gains have come despite the dovish Fed outlook, which is expected to cut interest rates later this month, making it harder for banks to make money on loans. As for the reason that the bank stocks have done well?

Look no further than the late June completion of the Fed’s ‘stress test’ (or CCAR) that green-lighted not only bank’s ability to return cash dividends to shareholders, but also spur stock buybacks. Shares of JPMorgan, which have risen 18% year to date, have been one of the better-performing bank stocks. The bank’s consistent execution, along with its plans to take on the discount brokers with its new commission-free arrangement, has been applauded.

The market is eager to learn whether the bank’s quarterly numbers and outlook can be the catalyst to drive the shares even higher. On Tuesday analysts will focus on the bank’s guidance amid the low-interest rate environment to gauge the extent to which JPMorgan, the biggest U.S. bank by assets, can still deliver growth this year and beyond.

For the three months that ended June, analysts expect the New York-based bank to earn $2.50 per share on revenue of $28.91 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $2.29 per share on revenue of $28.39 billion. For the full year, ending in December, earnings are projected to rise 10.9% year over year to $9.97 per share, while full-year revenue of $114.74 billion would rise 2.9% year over year.

JPMorgan’s quarterly expectations, which includes 2.8% year-over-year earnings growth, versus annual average EPS growth of 16%, does not accurately reflect the quality of the bank’s execution nor its fundamentals. The decline is due to the much tougher year-over-year comparisons the bank is dealing with, namely the boost it received a year ago from the tax cut legislation. In the first quarter, JPMorgan reported record profits and revenues that topped Street expectations thanks to benefits of higher interest rates.

First quarter profits of $9.18 billion came to $2.65 per share, rising 5% year over year, topping analysts’ estimates of $2.35 per share. Revenue also rose 5% to $29.9 billion, exceeding consensus by about $1.5 billion, thanks to 8% rise in net interest income. Again, this was due to the effect of higher interest rates. The new dovish tone of the Fed will make it difficult for JPMorgan (or its peers) to duplicate these results.

On Tuesday investors will want to know where growth expectations should be placed and what reasonable multiple bank stocks deserve in a low-rate environment? The bank has embarked on an aggressive plan to expand its branch network, aiming to cover nearly all of the U.S. population by in the next few years. The Street will an update on those plans and any other long-term investments it plans to make in the business.