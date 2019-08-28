JPMorgan in Talks to Divest AARP Card Portfolio Worth $1B

JPMorgan JPM intends to sell one of its credit-card portfolios, with about $1 billion in receivables, which was built in partnership with a non-profit organization AARP. This was firs t report ed by Bloomberg, citing persons familiar with the matter.





AARP, which was earlier recognized as the American Association of Retired Persons, comprises 38 million members. JPMorgan and AARP have roughly 30 years of partnership. This portfolio belonging to people of the age group 50 and above.JPMorgan's AARP rewards card, provides its users with benefits like 3% cash back on dining and gas purchases, and 1% on all other purchases. This portfolio has attracted the attention of Columbus, OH-based Alliance Data Systems Corp. ADS . Alliance Data Systems has been undertaking efforts to build its private-label credit-card and payments businesses.Nonetheless, as talks are still private, there is no official confirmation of the same.The latest move seems to be part of JPMorgan's efforts to further improve its operating efficiency. The company, with nearly $158 billion worth of card loans as of Jun 30, 2019, is undertaking measures to strengthen its credit card operations.Also, the bank has been opening branches in new regions. This will not only fortify its retail presence but also support the bank's cross-selling opportunities in the cards and auto loan businesses.Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have rallied 10.8% year to date, outperforming the industry 's rise of 8.7%.





