JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) closed the most recent trading day at $112.82, moving -0.86% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.77%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.67%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.75%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the biggest U.S. bank by assets had gained 3.7% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 6.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.19% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from JPM as it approaches its nex t earnings release, which is expected to be July 16, 2019. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.53, up 10.48% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $29.38 billion, up 5.86% from the prior-year quarter.

JPM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.03 per share and revenue of $113.77 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +11.44% and +4.35%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for JPM. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% higher. JPM is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that JPM has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.35 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11, which means JPM is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that JPM has a PEG ratio of 1.62 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Banks - Major Regional industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.35 as of yesterday's close.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.