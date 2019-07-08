JPIN Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of the JPIN ETF (Symbol: JPIN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $54.44, changing hands as low as $54.28 per share. JPIN shares are currently trading off about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JPIN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, JPIN's low point in its 52 week range is $49.2387 per share, with $59.036 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $54.29.
