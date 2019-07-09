Quantcast

JP Morgan to cut Venezuela weight to zero in key indexes over five months

By Reuters

Reuters


LONDON, July 9 (Reuters) - JP Morgan will reduce the weight of Venezuela's sovereign and PDVSA bonds to zero in its widely-tracked indexes, the bank said on Tuesday, adding the linear five-month phase out process would start on July 31.

"Following the Index Watch assessment initiated on April 11th, the weight of Venezuela's sovereign and PDVSA bonds in the EMBIG indices will be phased down to zero over a 5-month period beginning July 31st, 2019, and ending on November 29th, 2019,"

Venezuela's weight was 0.5%, 0.9% and 1.2% in the EMBI Global Diversified, EMBI Global and EMBI+ indices, respectively, it added.





This article appears in: Politics , Stocks


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar