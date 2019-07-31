JP Morgan Says it is Time to Sell Gold

(New York)

Gold has had an extraordinary run over the last few months. It is the first time it has really broken out of its funk since just after the Crisis. However, both JP Morgan and Barclays are saying it is probably time to cash out. Both argue that gold's recent rise has been driven by speculation and not real fundamentals, such as the direction of the Dollar and interest rates. As such, these prices look vulnerable.

FINSUM : This is good analysis, but we also have another reason for you-if the Fed cuts and investors switch to risk-on assets, where does that leave gold?