J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond (EMLC) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of the J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (Symbol: EMLC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $33.57, changing hands as low as $33.48 per share. J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond shares are currently trading down about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EMLC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, EMLC's low point in its 52 week range is $31.48 per share, with $35.18 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $33.50.
Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »