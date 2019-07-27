Quantcast

Jordan's Arab Bank group says H1 net profit rises 4% to $453 mln

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


AMMAN, July 28 (Reuters) - Jordan's largest lender, Arab Bank Group , reported a 4% rise in first-half net profit to $453 million, from $436 million a year earlier driven by growth in core banking income.

A statement on Sunday by the bank, one of the Middle East's major financial institutions, said total loans rose 3% to $26.2 billion as of the end of June, while deposits also rose 3% to $34.1 billion. Group equity stood at $8.7 billion, it said.

Chairman Sabih al Masri said the "strong performance despite the continued slowdown of economic growth in the region" reflected the bank's ability to adjust to a "challenging banking environment."

Chief Executive Officer Nemeh Sabbagh said liquidity continued to be robust with a loan-to-deposit ratio of 76.9% as of end of June. The bank's provisions coverage ratio for non-performing loans stood in excess of 100%.

The results also showed growth in core banking income with net interest income rising by 5 percent, Sabbagh said. The bank gave no figures for its net operating income.





This article appears in: Fundamental Analysis , World Markets , Stocks , Banking and Loans , Earnings


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar