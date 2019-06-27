Quantcast

Jony Ive to leave Apple to form own design company

By Reuters

Reuters


June 27 (Reuters) - Apple Inc said on Thursday its Chief Design Officer Jony Ive will leave the iPhone maker later this year to form an independent design company which will count Apple among its primary clients.

"Jony is a singular figure in the design world and his role in Apple's revival cannot be overstated, from 1998's groundbreaking iMac to the iPhone and the unprecedented ambition of Apple Park, where recently he has been putting so much of his energy and care," Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook said.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">

June 27 (Reuters) - Apple Inc said on Thursday its Chief Design Officer Jony Ive will leave the iPhone maker later this year to form an independent design company which will count Apple among its primary clients.

"Jony is a singular figure in the design world and his role in Apple's revival cannot be overstated, from 1998's groundbreaking iMac to the iPhone and the unprecedented ambition of Apple Park, where recently he has been putting so much of his energy and care," Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook said.





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Technology
Referenced Symbols: AAPL


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar