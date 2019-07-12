Jonathan Ledecky's SPAC Pivotal Investment Corp II prices IPO at $10

Pivotal Investment Corp II, a blank check company led by acquisition veteran Jonathan Ledecky targeting a high-growth business, raised $200 million by offering 20 million shares at $10.
Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-third of one warrant to purchase a share of common stock at $11.50 per share.
Pivotal Investment Corp II plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol PIC.U. Cantor Fitzgerald and BTIG acted as lead managers on the deal.
