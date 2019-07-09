Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 10, 2019

Johnson Outdoors Inc. ( JOUT ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 10, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 25, 2019. Shareholders who purchased JOUT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that JOUT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $75.11, the dividend yield is .75%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JOUT was $75.11, representing a -30.04% decrease from the 52 week high of $107.36 and a 37.41% increase over the 52 week low of $54.66.

JOUT is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Hasbro, Inc. ( HAS ) and Mattel, Inc. ( MAT ). JOUT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.41. Zacks Investment Research reports JOUT's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 1.49%, compared to an industry average of 10.6%.

