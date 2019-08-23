Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 26, 2019

Johnson & Johnson ( JNJ ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 26, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.95 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 10, 2019. Shareholders who purchased JNJ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.56% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $131.27, the dividend yield is 2.89%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JNJ was $131.27, representing a -11.89% decrease from the 52 week high of $148.99 and a 8.49% increase over the 52 week low of $121.

JNJ is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Merck & Company, Inc. ( MRK ) and Novartis AG ( NVS ). JNJ's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.03. Zacks Investment Research reports JNJ's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 5.11%, compared to an industry average of 1.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JNJ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to JNJ through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have JNJ as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF ( IYH )

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF ( FHLC )

iShares U.S. Pharmaceutical ETF ( IHE )

iShares U.S. ETF Trust ( IEIH )

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care ( XLV ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FHLC with an decrease of -1.05% over the last 100 days. IYH has the highest percent weighting of JNJ at 9.43%.