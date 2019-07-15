Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

How optimistic should investors be about Johnson & Johnson’s (JNJ) near-term growth prospects? The Dow component, which is set to report second-quarter earnings before the open on Tuesday, has been a laggard over the past year, up just 5%, compared to the 20% rise for the index.

The stock closed down more than 4% on Friday on reports that the U.S. Department of Justice is pursuing a criminal investigation into whether the healthcare giant lied about the possible cancer risks of its talcum powder. This news couldn’t have come at a worst time as the company heads into its earnings results on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has been plagued by headline risk, starting with last year’s plaintiff's victory, awarding a $4.69 billion over claims that the products caused ovarian cancer.

On Tuesday morning, the company the company’s top- and bottom-line results will take a back seat to what it says about any potential outcome and/or settlement that can remove these uncertainties. Is this a right time to bet on the stock’s recovery? Citing the company’s highly diversified portfolio of products spanning consumer health, pharmaceuticals and medical devices, some analysts believes Johnson & Johnson, which has lagged the S&P 500’s health-care ETF (XLV), still has a bright future. The stock, which closed Friday at $134.30, has an average price target of $150, calling for potential premiums of 12%.

For the three months that ended June, analysts expect Johnson & Johnson to earn $2.43 per share on revenue of $20.29 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $2.10 per share on revenue of $20.83 billion. For the full year, ending in December, earnings are projected to rise 5.3% year over year to $8.60 per share, while full-year revenue of $81.22 billion would decline 0.4% year over year.

In the first quarter the company’s earnings dropped 14% on the effect of high legal costs. The Street expects a similar theme this quarter and the company is in the kids of fighting thousands of lawsuits over its talc baby powder. The company nonetheless surpassed Q1 estimates, reporting at net income of $3.75 billion, or $1.39 per share, down 14% from $4.37 billion, or $1.60 per share a year earlier. The company spent $423 million during the quarter on litigation expenses. And that’s on top of $1.29 billion spent n Q4.

On an adjusted basis (excluding legal costs, among other charges), earning were $2.10 per share, easily beating the $2.03 per share analysts expected. Q1 revenue sales rose to $20.02 billion from $20.01 billion during the first three months last year. Still, that was better than consensus which called for a decline to $19.61 billion. The shares rose on the numbers, suggesting investors were expecting much worse. Again, this is where expectations will stand for Tuesday: “Less bad” will be good.

All told, the 124-year-old company can use a healthy dose of good news. A potential settlement and removing uncertainty can go a long way. For now, however, the stock could be range bound until the headline risks are gone. While the 2.8% dividend is appealing, there are far better Dow candidates with similar-to-better yields that can also deliver the growth JNJ (for now) can’t.