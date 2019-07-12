Johnson & Johnson Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for JNJ

In trading on Friday, shares of Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $137.49, changing hands as low as $132.32 per share. Johnson & Johnson shares are currently trading down about 4.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JNJ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, JNJ's low point in its 52 week range is $121 per share, with $148.99 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $134.05.
