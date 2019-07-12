Quantcast

Johnson & Johnson Baby Powder News: JNJ Stock Drops on Investigation

By Karl Utermohlen,

Shutterstock photo

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ ) ended the week poorly as the company's stock was negatively impacted by an investigation surrounding the company's statements on its baby powder.

Johnson &amp; Johnson Baby Powder News: JNJ Stock Drops on Investigation Source: Shutterstock

The U.S. Department of Justice has started a criminal probe that is examining whether or not the business lied about the possible cancer risks caused by its talcum powder. A grand jury in Washington is closely looking over the documents that contain information regarding whether or not the business knew about any carcinogens in their products, according to a  Bloomberg  report, which cited sources familiar with the matter.

J&J responded to the report by saying that the suggestion that a new development in the matter has emerged is straight up untrue. The business revealed in February that it had received subpoenas surrounding the care, with a spokesperson stating that the business is "fully cooperating with the DOJ investigation."

The consumer products business is facing more than 13,000 lawsuits linked with its talc. J&J has refuted allegations that the product causes cancer, adding that there have been plenty of studies and tests from regulators across the globe that reveal the talc is safe and free of asbestos.

JNJ stock is down about 4.4% on Friday following the news. Shares are currently selling at around $13.90 apiece as of late afternoon today.

More From InvestorPlace

Compare Brokers

The post Johnson & Johnson Baby Powder News: JNJ Stock Drops on Investigation appeared first on InvestorPlace .



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing
Referenced Symbols: JNJ


More from InvestorPlace Media

Subscribe





InvestorPlace Media
Contributor:

InvestorPlace Media

Investing, Financial News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar