Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 13, 2019

Johnson Controls International plc ( JCI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.26 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 04, 2019. Shareholders who purchased JCI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that JCI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $44.12, the dividend yield is 2.36%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JCI was $44.12, representing a 0% decrease from the 52 week high of $44.12 and a 55.93% increase over the 52 week low of $28.30.

JCI is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as TAL Education Group ( TAL ) and New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. ( EDU ). JCI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.57. Zacks Investment Research reports JCI's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -31.27%, compared to an industry average of 4.6%.

Interested in gaining exposure to JCI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have JCI as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF ( PKB )

SPDR Series Trust SPDR Homebuilders ETF ( XHB )

SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF ( SIMS )

Invesco Cleantech ETF ( PZD ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PKB with an increase of 9% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of JCI at 5.01%.