Johnson and Johnson Opioid Lawsuit and More Doom and Gloom

By Panel Of Zacks Experts,

Shutterstock photo

It's slim pickings in the market as volatility has left volumes low but it has bounced back! An inversion has people a little spooked while Johnson & Johnson JNJ gets hit with a fine due to opioid problems across the country. We also touch on the last few earnings reports coming out for the season by Tiffany and Co. TIF and Brown Forman BF.B . As now is the norm, We're still talking about the trade war (sigh) and we touch on the portfolios to see how it has impacted us as of late. To get recent Zacks video updates, be sure to subscribe to our Youtube channel and participate by leaving any comments or questions.

