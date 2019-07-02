Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) closed the most recent trading day at $140.03, moving +0.48% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.29% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.26%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.22%.

Coming into today, shares of the world's biggest maker of health care products had gained 6.03% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 7.46%, while the S&P 500 gained 7.86%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from JNJ as it approaches its nex t earnings report date. This is expected to be July 16, 2019. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.42, up 15.24% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $20.32 billion, down 2.43% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.60 per share and revenue of $81.20 billion, which would represent changes of +5.13% and -0.46%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for JNJ. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. JNJ currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, JNJ is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 16.2. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.82.

We can also see that JNJ currently has a PEG ratio of 2.41. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Large Cap Pharmaceuticals stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.13 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.