Quantcast

John Menzies replaces chairman with aviation services expert

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


July 12 (Reuters) - John Menzies Plc said on Friday Chairman Dermot Smurfit will step down after the company appointed an aviation services industry expert to the role to help ride out tough times in the sector.

Menzies, which has warned that earnings would not grow in 2019 as its battles weak cargo volumes and cuts in flight schedule, said it has appointed non-executive director Philipp Joeinig as chairman.

