John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (HTY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund ( HTY ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.16 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased HTY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that HTY has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $6.85, the dividend yield is 9.34%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HTY was $6.85, representing a -10.34% decrease from the 52 week high of $7.64 and a 11.93% increase over the 52 week low of $6.12.

