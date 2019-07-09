John Hancock Tax Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (HTD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 10, 2019

John Hancock Tax Advantaged Dividend Income Fund ( HTD ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 10, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.138 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 31, 2019. Shareholders who purchased HTD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 16th quarter that HTD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $25.8, the dividend yield is 6.42%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HTD was $25.8, representing a 0% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.80 and a 32.1% increase over the 52 week low of $19.53.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HTD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.