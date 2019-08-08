John Hancock Tax Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (HTD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 09, 2019

John Hancock Tax Advantaged Dividend Income Fund ( HTD ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 09, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.138 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased HTD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 17th quarter that HTD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $25.14, the dividend yield is 6.59%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HTD was $25.14, representing a -3.64% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.09 and a 28.73% increase over the 52 week low of $19.53.

