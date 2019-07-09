John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (HPS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 10, 2019

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III ( HPS ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 10, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.122 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 31, 2019. Shareholders who purchased HPS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 16th quarter that HPS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $19.35, the dividend yield is 7.57%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HPS was $19.35, representing a -0.15% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.38 and a 33.17% increase over the 52 week low of $14.53.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HPS Dividend History page.