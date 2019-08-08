John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (HPS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 09, 2019

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III ( HPS ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 09, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.122 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased HPS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 17th quarter that HPS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $18.99, the dividend yield is 7.71%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HPS was $18.99, representing a -3.18% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.61 and a 30.7% increase over the 52 week low of $14.53.

