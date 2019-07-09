John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (HPI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 10, 2019

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund ( HPI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 10, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 31, 2019. Shareholders who purchased HPI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 17th quarter that HPI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $23.52, the dividend yield is 7.14%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HPI was $23.52, representing a -0.96% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.75 and a 38.21% increase over the 52 week low of $17.02.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HPI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.