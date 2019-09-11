John Hancock Pfd Income Fund II (HPF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

John Hancock Pfd Income Fund II ( HPF ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased HPF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 47th quarter that HPF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $23.13, the dividend yield is 7.26%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HPF was $23.13, representing a -2.9% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.82 and a 34.01% increase over the 52 week low of $17.26.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HPF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.