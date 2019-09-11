John Hancock Investors Trust (JHI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

John Hancock Investors Trust ( JHI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.325 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased JHI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.5% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $17.32, the dividend yield is 7.51%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JHI was $17.32, representing a -0.92% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.48 and a 29.54% increase over the 52 week low of $13.37.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JHI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.