John Hancock Income Securities Trust (JHS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

John Hancock Income Securities Trust ( JHS ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.155 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased JHS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.33% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $14.5, the dividend yield is 4.28%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JHS was $14.5, representing a -2.75% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.91 and a 17.12% increase over the 52 week low of $12.38.

