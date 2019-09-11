John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (HEQ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund ( HEQ ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.376 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased HEQ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that HEQ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.03, the dividend yield is 10.72%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HEQ was $14.03, representing a -12.86% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.10 and a 18.69% increase over the 52 week low of $11.82.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HEQ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.