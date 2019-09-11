John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (BTO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund ( BTO ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.55 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased BTO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that BTO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $32.43, the dividend yield is 6.78%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BTO was $32.43, representing a -16.18% decrease from the 52 week high of $38.69 and a 25.64% increase over the 52 week low of $25.81.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BTO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.